Police Reports| May 17-June 5

Suspended License

Police said they responded to a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Main Street and Swamp Road about 9:19 am on June 5.

Because the accident was so minor, at the two drivers’ request, the police did not do a formal investigation. Police, however, noticed that one of the motorists had a suspended driver’s license. Police then charged John Dosky, 26, of Sandy Hook, with driving with a suspended license. After posting $500 bail, police released Dosky for a June 19 court appearance.

Tools Found

Midafternoon on June 3, police received for safekeeping a set of hand tools, a tool bag, and a tool belt, which were found in the vicinity of the intersection of Hanover Road and Echo Valley Road. The person who is missing those items should contact police at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841, to claim the goods.

Two Charges

Police said they charged a Waterbury man with two offenses on the evening of June 1. Police charged Matthew Towle, 36, with possession of drug paraphernalia and with failure to respond to an infraction. After processing, police released Towle on $1,250 bail for June 19 and June 22 court appearances.

Dodge Challenger Off Road

While traveling near 34 Botsford Hill Road about 10:07 pm on May 31 amid rainy conditions, motorist Jorawar Singh, 22, of Danbury, who was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger auto, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the right road shoulder, striking an embankment and a small tree, police said.

There were no injuries. Police issued Singh an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

Honda Hits Guardrail

Motorist Miledys Pena-Susana, 21, of Danbury, who was driving a 2012 Honda Civic in the left lane of three lanes on eastbound Interstste 84, near Exit 11, about 1:49 pm on May 30, lost control of the auto and struck some guardrailing, according to state police. There were no injuries. Enforcement information was not available.

Six Charges

Police report that at about 2:33 pm on May 30, after learning that the registration on a vehicle had been canceled, they stopped motorist Kenya Edwards Pridgen, 24, of Stratford, to investigate near the intersection of South Main Street and Hawley Road.

Police charged the driver with failure to display a front marker plate, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to have automotive insurance, driving with a suspended license, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. After the driver posted $100 bail, police released her for a June 19 court appearance.

Plaza South

Police report that a two-vehicle collision occurred about 3 pm on May 30 at the entrance driveway to Plaza South, a retail complex at 266 South Main Street.

Motorist Leon Demers, 77, of Newtown, who was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy SUV northward on South Main Street, attempted to make a left turn to enter the driveway as motorist Steven Kaminow, 30, of Bridgeport was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 sedan southward there. The two vehicles collided, with the GMC then rolling over and landing on its roof in the driveway.

The Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported Demers to Danbury Hospital for medical evaluation. Botsford volunteer firefighters responded to the accident. Police issued Demers an infraction for failure to grant the right of way. (A photo of this accident was published in the June 1 print edition of The Newtown Bee).

Toddy Hill Accident

About 4:37 pm on May 30, motorist Susan Ianniello, 55, of Shelton, who was driving a 2000 Hyundai Sonata sedan on Toddy Hill Road, near Marlin Road, slowed for traffic conditions and was then struck from behind by motorist William Hoard Peet, IV, 20, of Monroe, who was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry, police report.

There were no injuries. Peet received an infraction for following too closely.

SUV vs SUV

Police report an accident involving two SUVs about 5:55 pm on May 30 near 5 South Main Street.

Motorist Jennifer Cebry, 47, of Newtown, who was driving a 2018 GMC Terrain southward on South Main Street, braked for traffic conditions and was then struck from behind by southbound motorist Courtney Thomas, 17, of Newtown, who was driving a 2006 Ford Escape. There were no injuries. Thomas received an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Wedgewood Court

Police report a two-SUV collision on Wedgewood Court, a dead-end residential street that extends from Taunton Hill Road, about 6:10 pm on May 30.

In that incident, motorist Alexia Cortella, 32, of Newtown was driving a 2016 Lexus RX-350 westward, as motorist Olivia Adams, 18, of Newtown, was driving a 2015 Cadillac SRX eastward. As the vehicles were passing one another, their left, exterior rear-view mirrors struck one another. There were no injuries. Police took no enforcement.

Interstate Crash

About 7:36 pm on May 30, motorist Christopher Michalek 23, of Brookfield, who was driving a 2005 Mazda RX-8 sports car in the left lane of two on eastbound Interstate 84, near Exit 9, merged intOo the right lane and struck motorist Brandon Cherry, 27, of Trumbull, who was driving a 2017 Honda Civic, state police said.

There were no injuries. Michalek received an infraction for failure to maintain the proper lane.

Chock Falls

State police report that at about 4:04 pm on May 29 on westbound Interstate 84, near Exit 11, a 2015 International truck driven by Craig Stevenson, 50, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., swerved in the highway’s center lane to avoid hitting some tire debris on the roadway, but in doing so, a chock (wedge) fell off the truck and then hit and damaged both a 2012 Honda Civic and a 2013 Honda Odyssey minivan which were traveling nearby. There were no injuries. State police verbally warned Stevenson for failure to secure a load.

Sideswipe Crash

State police report that at about 5:14 pm on May 28, on westbound Interstate 84, near Exit 11, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jacquelyn Schoendorf, 45, of Newtown, and a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by B. Stockbower, 49, of Ossining, N.Y., were involved in a sideswipe collision. There were no injuries. Due to conflicting stories and no known witnesses, state police took no enforcement.

Motorcycle Accident

Police said John Guerreiro, 46, of Bethlehem, was riding a 1987 Harley-Davidson XLH-1100 motorcycle northward on Currituck Road, near its intersection with The Old Road, about 3:10 pm on May 26, when Guerreiro encountered a stopped 2018 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Vanessa Wood 57, of Newtown, in the northbound lane. The motorcycle then struck the rear end of the SUV.

The Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported Guerreiro to Danbury Hospital for treatment of injuries. Guerreiro was verbally warned for following too closely.

Traffic Stop

Police report they stopped motorist Andre Vega, 28, of Waterbury, near the intersection of South Main Street and Mile Hill Road about 8:29 pm on May 24, because he was driving on a flat tire.

After investigating, police charged Vega with driving on unsafe tires, driving a vehicle with excessively tinted windows, and driving with a suspended license. Vega was released on a written promise to appear in court on June 5.

SUV Hits SUV

At about 5:50 pm on May 18, motorist Cathy Marchello, 60, of Shelton, who was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V SUV northward on South Main Street and was approaching its intersection with Mile Hill Road, saw a traffic signal turn green, so she advanced, but in doing so, the Honda struck the rear end of an 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Peter Carlson, Jr, 37, of New Milford, police said.

Carlson received a possible injury, but he refused medical attention. Marchello was verbally warned for following too closely.

Church Hill Collision

About 5:10 pm on May 18, during heavy traffic conditions on eastbound Church Hill Road, near The Boulevard, motorist Ramon Rivera, 32, of Newtown, who was driving a 2016 Honda HR-V SUV, struck the rear end of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler SUV driven by Julianna Sutton, 22, of Brookfield, police said.

There were no injuries. Police verbally warned Rivera for following too closely.

Rollover Crash

While driving eastward on Brushy Hill Road, about 200 feet west of its intersection with Huntingtown Road, at about 9:30 pm on May 17, motorist Erin Mitchell, 17, of Sandy Hook, drove a 2013 Honda CR-V SUV off the right road shoulder and struck a tree stump, police said. The vehicle then rolled over onto its driver’s side. There were no injuries. Police verbally warned Mitchell for making a restricted turn.