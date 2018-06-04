Playoff Runs End For Volleyball, Boys’ Lacrosse, And Baseball Teams

Newtown High School’s boys’ volleyball team saw its Class L state playoff run and unbeaten ways end in a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-18) loss to Ridgefield in the semifinals at neutral site Fairfield Warde High, on June 4. Ardi Kodzodziku had six digs and 12 kills; Eric Moore logged six digs and 26 assists; Matt Principi had 11 digs; Robbie Morrill registered three digs and five kills; Silas Decker had five service points and four kills; and Liam Jones had seven kills; Nate Jones had three digs and three service points; Morten Sande added three kills; and Kyle Nicholson tacked on a trio of service points.

On June 2, the NHS baseball team dropped a 1-0 decision at host Ridgefield in the Class LL state tournament quarterfinals. Kyle Roche pitched six innings, allowing just the one run on four hits; he had six strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Ridgefield’s Matt Deluca two-hit the Hawks, yielding a double to Todd Petersen and a single to Harry Eppers.

The host boys’ lacrosse team, in other June 2 action, lost 9-8 in overtime to Glastonbury in the Class L quarterfinal round. Tucker Garrity, Aiden Coleman, and Layton Harrell all scored twice, and Jeff Garrity and Declan Sughrue also scored for Newtown.

