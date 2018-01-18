Phyllis Hackett

Phyllis (Vecchiarelli) Hackett, 70, of Beacon Falls died January 16 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Michael F. Hackett of 32 years. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 3, 1948, daughter of the late Rose (Cicero) and Dominick Vecchiarelli.

Besides her husband Michael, her children and their spouses, Douglas and Allison Pregman of Newtown; Jeffrey and Shannon Pregman of Oakton, Va.; and Melissa and Dr Kem Okpokwasili of Fort Irwin, Calif., survive her. She also leaves behind her brother, Angelo Vecchiarelli of North Carolina; her ste-daughter; Melissa Stasiak and her husband Jeffrey of Hamden; and her eight grandchildren, Mason, Donovan, Nkechi, Mika, Chiamaka, Naya, Jack, and Callie.

Mrs Hackett graduated from Seymour High School, Class of 1965, and then moved on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University, Class of 1969. Her education did not stop there, and she later achieved her master’s degree and 60-plus credits. Her love for education then continued and Mrs Hackett taught for 30 years, the last 20 being in Ridgefield. She was also the co-author of two books on education in the world language classroom.

Not only did she have a love for education, Mrs Hackett loved and adored her husband and her family deeply, especially her grandchildren. She also had a love for cooking, reading, and motorcycling with her husband.

Calling hours will be conducted on Friday, January 19, 5 to 8 pm, at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 20, at 10 am, directly at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 25 Maple Avenue, Beacon Falls. Burial will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour.