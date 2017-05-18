‘Philadelphia Story’ Next Selection In Someday Cinema Series

The Someday Cinema Series will offer two screenings of The Philadelphia Story (1940) at Edmond Town Hall on Thursday, June 1, at 1 and 7 pm. Tickets are $3, and the matinee will be shown with subtitles for the benefit of the hearing impaired.

Katharine Hepburn reprised her successful Broadway role as the “Snooty Society Beauty Who Slipped And Fell — In Love,” according to promo posters. After she optioned the film rights, she was able to handpick her co-stars (Cary Grant and James Stewart), screenwriter (Donald Ogden Stewart, who won an Oscar), and director (George Cukor).

The film won two Oscars out of six nominations. James Stewart won his only career Best Actor Oscar for his role as a tabloid reporter for Spy magazine forced to cover the second marriage of Philadelphia socialite Tracy Lord (Hepburn) to a stoic self-made millionaire .

Spy magazine wants an inside scoop on the wedding, and uses Tracy’s playboy ex-husband C.K. Dexter Haven (Grant) to gain access to the private event for its reporters under false pretenses. Suspicious, Tracy gets Dexter to admit the truth about the identities and intentions of the reporters, but he convinces her it would be best if she goes along with it.

“So I’m to be examined, undressed, and generally humiliated at fifteen cents a copy. And you, you — you’re loving it,” accuses Tracy.

After a night of uncharacteristic drinking, Tracy is reminded that she is only human with faults, like everyone else, and not a “goddess” looking down on others from an ivory tower. This revelation helps her see things clearly for the first time, and she realizes with whom she is really in love.

The Philadelphia Story screenings are sponsored by Friends of Newtown Seniors through generous support from Visiting Angels Home Care, who “chose the film because of the light-hearted nature of this classic romantic comedy, which set the tone for this genre that influences film to this day,” according to event organizers.

The Someday Cinema Series is presented by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission to benefit Edmond Town Hall Theater’s ongoing technology improvements.

The next film in this series will be The Princess Bride (1987) on Sunday, June 25. Visit bit.ly/SomedayCinemaSeries for details on the entire 2017 line up.