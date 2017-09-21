Permanent Memorial Commission Approves Submission Guidelines, Releases Important Upcoming Dates

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission (SHPMC) met September 14, at Newtown Municipal Center, and approved the permanent memorial’s submission guidelines for designers.

After months of constructing and fine-tuning the details and dates for the document, the commission sought input from a number town agencies during the summer months, including the Land Use Agency, Newtown Parks & Recreation, and the Board of Selectmen.

The feedback the commission received was considered and incorporated to help craft the final version — Version 26 — of the design guidelines document.

During the most recent SHPMC meeting, the commission voted to have the completed Sandy Hook permanent memorial submission guidelines released to the public on Friday, September 22.

The information will be made available on the commission’s web page located on the town of Newtown website, which can be accessed at sandyhookpermanentmemorial.com.

Those who are interested in submitting a design will be asked to fill out a registration form and biographical statement online, then submit it to a link that will remain active till December 15.

Once those key pieces of information are provided, the commission will reach out to each applicant directly, within two business days, to give them a registration confirmation receipt and an identification number.

The identification number will then be used during the next phases of the selection process.

Beginning October 13 and ending December 15, applicants will then be asked to submit their design digitally by uploading their files on the commission’s web page.

This step will include submitting a maximum one-page project narrative to present their idea for the memorial design, drawings of the full site plan and specific core aspects, elevations, sections, and 3D renderings and/or illustrative drawings.

During the meeting last week, the commission also began coordinating upcoming days and times for members to be present to walk the SAC field site with potential designers.

Commission Chair Kyle Lyddy explained that it is a mandatory requirement that potential designers walk the Riverside Road property to see the landscape, but that someone from the commission must be present to walk the site with them.

The commission’s web page even emphasizes that trespassing on the memorial site property is prohibited, stating, “Unauthorized visits to the site are NOT permitted. Each individual interested in submitting a design MUST be accompanied by a member of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission.”

In addition to escorted walks, photos of the property have been recently added to the commission’s web page to showcase the entrance of the memorial site, the upper field, lower field, west pond, and east pond.

Advisory Panel Announced

The SHPMC announced the members of its advisory panel during a special meeting on August 22.

The six members that were announced to participate are Joe Daniels, former president of the 9/11 commission; Allison Blais, executive vice president and deputy director of strategy and advancement for the National September 11 Memorial & Museum; Tom Tavella, PLA, FALSA, LEED AP | Principal Alta Planning + Design, Inc; Rob Sibley, deputy director of planning for the Land Use Agency; Bob Mitchell, chairman of Newtown Public Building & Site; and Pat Llodra, Newtown first selectman, who will continue post role.

During the September 14 meeting, commission member Sarah Middeleer announced that a seventh member has been included on the panel.

“There is one more person on the list of advisors: Shavaun Towers,” Ms Middeleer said.

Ms Towers, explained Ms Middeleer, is the co-founder of a nationally known landscape and architecture firm in New Haven, now called Towers Golde. Having recently retired, Ms Towers still serves as a design consultant to the company and has expressed her excitement for being part of the SHPMC advisor panel, Ms Middeleer said.

The SHPMC Advisory Panel is expected to begin meeting to discuss submissions in early January.

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission’s next public meeting will be on Thursday, October 12, at 7 pm, at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street.