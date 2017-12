PERFECT AFFORDABLE SPOT– for

your summer beach vacation. 5 bedroom (sleeps 12) home in Pawleys

Island, SC with incredible double water views (canal on one side/low

country marsh on the other). 4 min walk to beach. Turnkey home

filled with everything you need including kayaks, towels, games,

books, and a happy clean & charming atmosphere. $3,200/wk in

summer. Email barb.patrick@gmail.com for details and booking info