Per Viking Nordman, 85, of Weston died September 18 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Rangsby, Narpes, Finland, he was a self-employed carpenter and a resident of Weston for 55 years. He was the son of the late Uno and Elna Nystrom Nordman.

His beloved wife, Anna-Lisa Groop Peterson Nordman; a devoted son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lynn Nordman of Newtown; a brother, Henrik Nordman of Sweden; a sister, Siv Westergard of Finland; and two loving grandsons, Robert Kai Nordman and Carter Alex Nordman, survive him.

Mr Nordman was a member of Carpenters Union #210 and the Scandinavian Club in Fairfield. He loved to travel every summer with his wife to Finland to spend time with his family.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, September 30, from 1 to 3 pm, in the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.