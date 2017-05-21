Pat Llodra Celebrated As St Rose’s Hands & Hearts Awardee

St Rose of Lima School celebrated First Selectman Pat Llodra throughout the day on May 5, first in school with students, then in the evening at the second annual Hands & Hearts in the Community event, held at The Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury.

The school announced in February that Mrs Llodra is this year’s recipient of the Monsignor Robert E. Weiss Hands & Hearts in the Community award. The award was created to honor a community member for their service in the community each year. The first award was given to and named after Monsignor Robert Weiss, senior pastor of St Rose of Lima Church, last year.

The Hands & Hearts in the Community celebration was also designed to raise money and awareness for the school’s tuition assistance fund, which helps students who cannot afford to attend the school receive a Catholic education. Funds raised through ticket sales and donations go to the school’s tuition assistance fund each year.

Mrs Llodra was chosen as the Monsignor Robert E. Weiss Hands & Hearts in the Community awardee this year by a committee.

The day began with a Mass held in the St Rose of Lima Church. The Mass was followed by an assembly in the school’s gathering hall.

Before the assembly began, St Rose of Lima School Principal Sister Colleen Therese Smith said the Mass was “beyond beautiful.”

The evening celebration, she said, would thank Mrs Llodra for her service to the community in a more formal way, and it would invite “the community to be the hands and hearts to help support students with [financial need.]”

Sr Colleen welcomed the students to the assembly, sharing that each class had created something to honor Mrs Llodra, who was seated in front of the assembly with her husband Bob Llodra, Monsignor Weiss, and Sr Colleen. Grade levels took turns presenting gifts to Mrs Llodra.

For their gift, the kindergarten students sang “This Land Is Your Land.” First graders thanked the first selectman for things like “clean parks and playgrounds” and “keeping our town running smoothly.”

The third grade students wrote a proclamation that was read and presented to Mrs Llodra on paper.

“We do hereby proclaim Friday, May 5, Mrs Llodra Day,” the proclamation read.

The eighth grade students gathered scripture versus related to leadership and service together to present to Mrs Llodra.

“I will carry this day forever in my heart as one of the most wonderful days I ever have experienced,” Mrs Llodra told the assembly near the end of the event.

Following the Hands & Hearts in the Community celebration, later that evening, Sr Colleen said the event “could not have been more special.” Overall she said it was a “great celebration” of Mrs Llodra’s service in the community.

The evening — which included a live band and dancing — raised more than $42,000 for the school’s tuition assistance fund from a paddle raise auction alone, according to both Sr Colleen and St Rose of Lima School Director of Mission Advancement Paula Spellman.