Pasta Dinner At NUMC, June 2

The 28th season of Saturday Pasta Dinners at Newtown United Methodist Church will conclude on June 2, in the church’s fellowship hall, 92 Church Hill Road in Sandy Hook.

The public is cordially invited to join church members for what has become an evening of fellowship and community spirit. Dinner is served from 5 to 7:30 pm, with donation being $10, $9 for seniors, and $4 for children. Gift certificates are available.

Dinner includes fruit cup, salad with choice of dressings, pasta with choice of sauces (meatless, mild, or spicy), garlic bread, and an array of homemade desserts. Meatballs and sausage are available for a small additional charge.

Dinner is followed at 7:45 pm by a performance of bluegrass, country, and folk music played by Roger Sprung & Friends.

The entertainment donation is $4 with dinner or $5 without. This covers all coffee, soft drinks, and snacks served during the evening from 7:45 to 10:30 pm.

Entry to fellowship hall is through the lower parking lot behind the building, and plenty of parking is available.

Call the church office at 203-426-9998 or Barbara Bloom at 203-648-6905 for additional information.

The monthly events, on the first Saturday of each month, are presented September through June.