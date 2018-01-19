Parks & Rec Registration System Down

The Newtown Parks & Recreation Department is notifying residents and others that effective at 3 pm on Friday, January 19, the RecTrac Registration website will be unavailable for a system upgrade.

Officials anticipate that registration will be able to resume on January 24.

Parks officials apologize for any inconvenience. For more information, visit, http://www.newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation — or call 203-270-4340.