Parks & Rec Registration System Down

Recent Stories
The Newtown Parks & Recreation Department is notifying residents and others that effective at 3 pm on Friday, January 19, the RecTrac Registration website will be unavailable for a system upgrade.
Officials anticipate that registration will be able to resume on January 24.
Parks officials apologize for any inconvenience. For more information, visit, http://www.newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation — or call 203-270-4340.