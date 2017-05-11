Ornaments Being Sold To Raise Money For The Sandy Hook Elementary Fund

Ornaments that were sold this past holiday season to raise money for the Newtown Lions Club’s Sandy Hook Elementary Fund are available again.

Julie Allen Bridals and Queen Street Gifts & Treats are both selling the glass ornaments, which are hand painted and created by the Art Studio Company.

The ornaments depict scenes from Newtown, and the fundraiser was first organized by Lauren Morehouse, manager at Julie Allen Bridals.

According to the Newtown Lions Club, the sale of the ornaments will support mental health counseling for those affected by 12/14.

The ornaments are $20 each, and all of the proceeds will benefit the fund.

The ornaments will be on sale while supplies last. Julie Allen Bridals is at 154 South Main Street, and Queen Street Gifts & Treats is at 3 Queen Street.