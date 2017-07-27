One Eyed Cats Unbeaten In Regional Pool Play

The One Eyed Cats breezed through pool play of the Babe Ruth U15 New England Regional Tournament, in Rochester, N.H., July 22-25. The Cats are scheduled to begin tournament playoffs on Thursday, July 27. Pool play highlights are as follows:

Newtown 7, Eastern Mass Gateway 3: The Cats Jumped out early on a Brian Vander Have first-inning single to score Todd Peterson. Newtown increased that lead to 3-0 with a hit by Jack Mulligan, a couple of walks, and a fielder’s choice from Dan Mason. In the fourth inning Newtown played small ball and scored two more behind a leadoff walk from Mark Leonard and bunts for hits by James Schumacher and Michael Cotton. In the bottom of the fourth Eastern Mass made the game interesting with a trio of runs, but couldn’t muster anything more the rest of the game. Newtown added two insurance runs in the seventh inning to put the game away. Joe Padgett pitched four innings and left with Newtown leading 5-3. The bullpen shut Eastern Mass down the rest of way as Shea Talbot pitched the fifth inning and Mason closed it out with two shutout innings for the save.

Newtown 11, Rochester 9: Newtown jumped out to an 11-1 lead after four innings. The offense was led by James Shumarcher with a bases-loaded smash to the fence, Jack Mulligan (2-for-3 with two RBI), Trevor Tyrell (2-for-4 with three runs scored), and Gavin Connors (1-for-3). Mulligan started and pitched four strong innings, allowing only two hits. Newtown uncharacteristically let Rochester back into the game with some fielding errors and mental mistakes. With Rochester rallying in the seventh inning and the bases loaded, Padgett made a sensational over-the-shoulder catch in left field to keep Newtown in the lead. Talbot came in to get the last two batters to preserve the win.

Newtown 11, Pittsfield/Western Mass 0: Trevor Tyrrell pitched a complete game shutout. Newtown again jumped out early, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Hits from Bryan Vander Have and James Schumacher, followed by a walk by Jack Mulligan, set the table for Michael Cotton to hit a bases-clearing triple. Solid defense behind Tyrrell’s pitching kept Pittsfield at bay. In the bottom of the fourth, Pittsfield tried to make a charge but an opportunity was squandered when Todd Petersen, Michael Cotton, and Dan Mason turned a 6-4-3 double play. Newtown’s strong defense was very prevalent throughout the game, especially in the fifth when Patrick Hurley made an outstanding sliding catch in right field, and in the sixth inning when Joe Padgett made a diving catch in left field. Tyrrell helped his own cause with two-run single in the top of the seventh to cap of the scoring. Peterson had all three seventh-inning putouts to help finish the game. Cotton was 2-for-3 with a walk and 3 RBI, Bryan Vander Have was 1-for-2 with two walks, Jack Mulligan had two walks and a sac bunt, James Schumacher had a hit, a sac bunt, and was hit by a pitch, Padgett had two walks and a hit by pitch. Tyrrell gave up only two hits, and recorded a trio of strikeouts.