O’Hara Father-Son Tandem Goes  Head To Head On Soccer Field

Brendan O’Hara may owe a great deal of his soccer skills to his father. In addition to inheriting the genes, Newtown High School’s senior team captain was coached by his dad, Kevin O’Hara, for this first dozen-plus years of his soccer-playing career.

But on August 29, Brendan laced up the cleats with the goal of defeating his longtime mentor. Brendan had a chance to play against him for the first time in his career. Newtown High hosted the team that Kevin O’Hara coaches, Fairfield Ludlowe of the FCIAC, in a preseason scrimmage at Treadwell Park.

Although the scrimmage does not have an impact on the season standings, this was a big matchup for the O’Haras.

“I’ve been trash-talking the whole week,” Brendan said lightheartedly after the final whistle of what turned out to be a scoreless draw.

Kevin enjoyed every minute of the unusual experience of having strong rooting interest in the opposition for a change.

“It’s great seeing him grow into the player he’s grown into,” said Kevin, adding that his son is surrounded by great teammates and a coaching staff led by first-year leader Nick Booth.

Brendan said his dad has motivated him to have a strong work ethic, encouraged him to train on his own outside of team practice time, and pushed him to play hard and be focused even without possession of the ball.

“He’s always tried to get me to work on my off-ball movement,” Brendan said.

The father-son duo has always had a common bond to spark discussion at home; for at least one night this week there was a bit of a different twist in the conversation at the dinner table at the O’Hara household.

At least with the scrimmage ending in a tie, there are no bragging rights to cause friction.

“An even match. No winner, no loser — everyone slept well in the O’Hara home,” said Brendan’s mom, Jennifer.