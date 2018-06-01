Odyssey Impact and its production company, Transform Films has announced a series of awards, upcoming films, and growth leading into the summer. One of the company’s films, which was created as a result of the documentary Newtown, will be included in this year’s Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF).

A national faith-based nonprofit organization, Odyssey Impact has won an unprecedented nine major awards, including a 2018 Peabody Award and 2017 Venice International Film Festival Human Rights Award. The company has a mission to inspire social change through the power of film.

Nick Stuart, president and CEO of Odyssey Impact and Transform Films, said the production company strives “toward achieving a more just world.” Transform Films, he said, works with some of the top documentary filmmakers, including Nancy Buirski and Kim Snyder, “to produce inspiring films that lift up the human stories behind the front-page issues driving the debate on what sort of society we want to be.”

Ms Snyder was the director of Newtown, the story of the aftermath of 12/14. The film has had over 1,000 impact screenings, from communities and congregants to the White House and Congress. The film and its inspired impact campaigns have prompted two additional productions about the effects of mass shootings: Notes From Dunblane: Lessons From A School Schooting and #WeAreAllNewtown.

“We’re honored to be selected,” Mr Stuart said, “along with our production partners, Kim Snyder Productions, Maria Cuomo Cole Productions, ITVS, and Artemis Rising, as recipients of the prestigious Peabody Award for the film.”

Notes From Dunblane: Lessons From A School Shooting debuted at Tribeca Film Festival in April. The film depicts Monsignor Robert Weiss, senior pastor of St Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, who in the days following 12/14 was tasked with the burial of eight of the 20 children killed. In the throes of profound PTSD, “Father Bob” (as he is lovingly called by parishioners and non-St Rose members alike), received a letter from Father Basil O’Sullivan in Dunblane, Scotland where, in 1996, an unhinged lone gunman gunned down 16 schoolchildren.

Ms Snyder’s short film shows how, in the ensuing months, the two priests forged a bond across the Atlantic through a series of letters sharing experiences of trauma and recovery. Notes From Dunblane was named Tribeca Film Festival’s Best Documentary Short Film.

The 22-minute film will be included in GIFF’s Connecticut Shorts Program, a new category that will showcase short films that were shot in Connecticut and/or made by a Connecticut filmmaker. The collection of six films will be screened Friday, June 1, at 1:15 pm; and Sunday, June 3, at 11 am. Both programs will be within Bow Tie Cinema, 2 Railroad Avenue in Greenwich.

Also within the Connecticut Shorts Program will be The Hammamios, L.A. Fadeaway, Uzma The Greatest, Cats Cradle, and A Train To Rockaway. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students and seniors, and available through greenwichfilm.org/2018-schedule. Full festival details are also online, at greenwichfilm.org.