Recent Stories
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Theodore G. Whippie
AKA
Theodore George Whippie (17-0123)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated April 17, 2017, ordered that all claims
must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The
fiduciary is:
Alan
F. Freeman,
87
River Road,
New
Milford, CT 06776