To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
contact us

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published: April 21, 2017

The Newtown Bee
    Larger  | Smaller
    Printable Version

    Recent Stories

    NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    ESTATE OF
    Theodore G. Whippie
    AKA
    Theodore George Whippie (17-0123)

    The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
    Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
    County , by decree dated April 17, 2017, ordered that all claims
    must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
    promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
    recover on such claim.

    Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk

    The
    fiduciary is:

    Alan
    F. Freeman,
    87
    River Road,
    New
    Milford, CT 06776