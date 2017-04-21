NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Theodore G. Whippie

AKA

Theodore George Whippie (17-0123)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated April 17, 2017, ordered that all claims

must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The

fiduciary is:



Alan

F. Freeman,

87

River Road,

New

Milford, CT 06776