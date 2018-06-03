NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Timothy Raymond Mable
(18-0273)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated May 22, 2018, ordered that all claims must
be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Melissa A. Mable
38 Durant Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
Published: June 3, 2018
