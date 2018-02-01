NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Stanley J. Wyslick

AKA Stanley Joseph Wyslick

(18-0014)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated January 30, 2018, ordered that all claims

must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Barbara R. Wyslick

c/o James M. Powers, Esq.

Brody, Wilkinson, P.C.

2507 Post Road

Southport, CT 06890