NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Stanley J. Wyslick
AKA Stanley Joseph Wyslick
(18-0014)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated January 30, 2018, ordered that all claims
must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Barbara R. Wyslick
c/o James M. Powers, Esq.
Brody, Wilkinson, P.C.
2507 Post Road
Southport, CT 06890
Published: February 1, 2018
