NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Mildred E. Paproski

(18-0355)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated June 28, 2018, ordered that all claims must

be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Maria H. Borges, Assistant

Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Andrew J. Paproski

c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.

Kaiser and Collier

1136 Broadbridge Avenue

Stratford, CT 06615



Peter G. Paproski

c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.

Kaiser and Collier

1136 Broadbridge Avenue

Stratford, CT 06615