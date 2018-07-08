To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published: July 8, 2018

The Newtown Bee
    ESTATE OF
    Mildred E. Paproski
    (18-0355)

    The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
    Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
    County , by decree dated June 28, 2018, ordered that all claims must
    be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
    promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
    recover on such claim.

    Maria H. Borges, Assistant
    Clerk

    The fiduciary is:

    Andrew J. Paproski
    c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.
    Kaiser and Collier
    1136 Broadbridge Avenue
    Stratford, CT 06615

    Peter G. Paproski
    c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.
    Kaiser and Collier
    1136 Broadbridge Avenue
    Stratford, CT 06615