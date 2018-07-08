NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Mildred E. Paproski
(18-0355)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated June 28, 2018, ordered that all claims must
be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Maria H. Borges, Assistant
Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Andrew J. Paproski
c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.
Kaiser and Collier
1136 Broadbridge Avenue
Stratford, CT 06615
Peter G. Paproski
c/o Peter Kaiser, Esq.
Kaiser and Collier
1136 Broadbridge Avenue
Stratford, CT 06615
Published: July 8, 2018
