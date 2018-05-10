Recent Stories
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Florence C. Lawrynovicz
AKA Florence Lawrynovicz
(18-0201)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated May 8, 2018, ordered that all claims must
be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Robert J. Creamer
c/o Robert J. Creamer,Esq.
412 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT 06877