NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Florence C. Lawrynovicz

AKA Florence Lawrynovicz

(18-0201)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated May 8, 2018, ordered that all claims must

be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Robert J. Creamer

c/o Robert J. Creamer,Esq.

412 Main Street

Ridgefield, CT 06877