NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Timothy Raymond Mable

(18-0273)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated May 22, 2018, ordered that all claims must

be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Melissa A. Mable

38 Durant Avenue

Bethel, CT 06801