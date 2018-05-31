To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published: May 31, 2018

The Newtown Bee
    ESTATE OF
    Timothy Raymond Mable
    (18-0273)

    The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
    Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
    County , by decree dated May 22, 2018, ordered that all claims must
    be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
    promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
    recover on such claim.

    Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk

    The fiduciary is:

    Melissa A. Mable
    38 Durant Avenue
    Bethel, CT 06801