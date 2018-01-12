Nighthawk Hockey Players Record Hat-Tricks In Wins

Two games, a couple of wins, and a pair of hat-tricks.

Newtown High School’s hockey team got to the .500 mark at 4-4 with consecutive wins, 5-2 over the Shepaug co-op team on January 10, and 4-1 over Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury (BBD) two days later — both at Danbury Ice Arena.

The Nighthawks got hat-tricks from Marc Carlson in the win over Shepaug and David Brestovansky in the triumph over BBD.

Phil Makris scored a goal and added two assists, and Andrew Gardner also lit the lamp in the win over Shepaug. Devin Marsh, Justin Moore, and Carl Bianco also added assists in the triumph.

Against BBD, Adam Gray scored. Makris assisted two tallies, and Bianco and Carlson added helpers.