Nighthawk Laxmen Dominating South-West Conference Opponents

After a one-goal loss to nonconference foe Fairfield Prep in the opener, Newtown High School’s boys’ lacrosse team has thoroughly dominated its South-West Conference counterparts. The Nighthawks followed up a 19-3 triumph over Immaculate of Danbury with two more lopsided victories this past week. The Hawks toppled host New Milford 17-7 on April 6 and scored an 18-2 victory over visiting Bethel, at Blue & Gold Stadium, on April 10.

In the win over New Milford, Tucker Garrity notched four goals and two assists, Layton Harrell had four goals and one assist, Mark Hall also hit the back of the net four times, and Scott Bauer logged a trio of net-finders. Evan Eggleston found the back of the net once and played the role of playmaker with five assists, Colin McCafferty had a goal, and Tyler Rising and Elliot Gregory both added a pair of assists.

Against Bethel, Harrell led the way with five tallies, Eggleston had four goals, and Hall, Garrity, and Matthew Dubois all scored twice. Declan Sughrue, Brennan Mayer, and Jacob Meyer all added a goal apiece. Garrity had four assists, Meyer had two setups, and McCafferty, Gregory, Eggleston, and Mayer all added helpers. NHS goaltender Mason Colon stopped nine shots.

Newtown Coach Scott Bulkley said an objective in the Bethel game was to “try to take care of business so the guys who have been working so hard in practice but that maybe don’t get much playing time get in.”

Several team members came off the bench and gave the starters/regulars a breather — and proved to Bulkley that they are focused at practice by executing plays.

Bulkley is pleased with the early progression of his squad.

“I think they’re growing. They’re getting a little better,” said the coach, adding that he has expectations for improvement with each game. “Are we making the right decisions? Are we making the right reads? And doing it at game speed.”