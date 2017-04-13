Nighthawk Girls’ Lacrosse Team Has Impressive Start To Campaign

Newtown High School’s girls’ lacrosse team made things look easy in a 17-2 season-opening victory over visiting New Milford, at Blue & Gold Stadium on April 7.

Credit some of the team’s early-on triumph to what its opponent did the game before. New Milford three days earlier edged Joel Barlow of Redding — traditionally one of the best teams in the South-West Conference — 11-10 to improve to 2-0 this spring.

“I think because of that the girls went out there disciplined, determined, and got the job done early in the game,” Newtown Coach Maura Fletcher said.

Julia Sughrue and Alex Futterman both had four goals and two assists to pace the offensive outburst. Nevan Gattey and Ali Kelleher both scored twice, Dylan Zahansky scored two goals and added an assist, and Keeley Kortze, Charli Condon, and Morgan Sclafani all added tallies.

Fletcher noted that Futterman dominated the draws with help from Gattey and Sughrue at the circle.

Defense, led by Megan Kelleher, Cassidy Kortze, Lauren Carrino, Ali Paynter, and Tess Davenport in the goal, was strong throughout the contest, Fletcher noted.

The Nighthawks improved to 2-0 with a 19-4 win at Bethel on April 11. Ali Kelleher led Newtown with four goals and two assists, Sughrue netted a hat-trick and added an assist, Futterman had two goals and three assists, Keeley Kortze registered two goals and two assists, Sclafani had two goals and an assists, and Condon added two goals. Gattey had a goal and an assist, and Hana Rosenthal, Zahansky, and Maturo added goals. Davenport made eight saves in net.