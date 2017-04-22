NHS Slates ‘Parent Workshop’ For April 24

Recent Stories
Newtown High School has scheduled “Parent Workshop” for Monday, April 24, at 7 pm, in the room B150 at the school, 12 Berkshire Road.
The evening is for parents of ninth, tenth, and eleventh grade students. School Counseling Department representatives will be on hand for a question and answer session for the workshop, which is expected to last for one hour.