To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
contact us

NHS Slates ‘Parent Workshop’ For April 24

Published: April 22, 2017

The Newtown Bee
Larger  | Smaller
Printable Version

Newtown High School has scheduled “Parent Workshop” for Monday, April 24, at 7 pm, in the room B150 at the school, 12 Berkshire Road.

The evening is for parents of ninth, tenth, and eleventh grade students. School Counseling Department representatives will be on hand for a question and answer session for the workshop, which is expected to last for one hour.

Related Articles