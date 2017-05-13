NHS Orchestra Students Meet Principal Cellist

Newtown High School orchestra students were treated to a visit from Carter Brey, the principal cellist of the New York Philharmonic, on May 1, thanks to the CMAK (Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski) Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation.

The CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation has been working with local students in preparation for its Chasing the Music event taking place at the Waterbury Palace Theater on June 4. The visit stemmed from those efforts.

Rebecca Kowalski, the mother of Chase Kowalski and CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation president, said the partnership with Mr Brey came about after his wife, Ilaria Brey, sent her a message on Facebook. Ms Brey was moved by the tragedy and the Kowalskis’ efforts. From there, according to Ms Kowalski, a friendship began and, over the years, a partnership has evolved.

The June 4 Chasing the Music event, according to a release from the CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation, will be performed by friends of Mr Brey and members of the New York Philharmonic. The performances will feature Camille Saint-Saens’s Carnival of Animals and other movements selected by Mr Brey.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $100, and doors will open at 1 pm for the 2 pm performance.

The Chasing the Music event was proposed by Mr Brey to benefit the CMAK Foundation and its Race4Chase Kids Triathlon Programs, according to the release. Students and their families are encouraged to attend the performance and there are opportunities for people to send a youth to this symphony by making a donation at the event website, chasingthemusic.org.

During the performance, Sandy Hook Elementary School student artwork will be projected on the stage to illustrate each of the movements, and NHS English students have written narration to introduce each movement.

“This is probably going to be our biggest fundraiser to date,” said Ms Kowalski.

“I’m really curious to hear their level,” said Mr Brey, as he waited for students to arrive in the NHS music room. He planned to introduce himself and play for the students.

He later spoke to the students about music techniques and performed other pieces along with the students.

“I admire the strength, courage, and conviction of the Kowalskis and the meaningful work that they do in remembrance of their son Chase. It is only a privilege to partner with their foundation for this ‘Chase the Music’ opportunity that will be so impactful for our students in all grades,” Dr Erardi said in the release.

Ms Kowalski also stated, “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to introduce [Mr] Brey to students at Newtown schools. The opportunity that [Mr] Brey has provided to CMAK through the Chasing the Music event is a testament to his generosity and good intentions to support the work of the foundation. Being able to include Newtown students in the event and expose them to these masters of music that will perform is an honor. We thank Carter and his friends wholeheartedly.”

The CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation was founded by Rebecca and Stephen Kowalski to celebrate the life of Chase Kowalski through programs that support the health and wellness of children and their families. CMAK’s signature program, the Race4Chase Kids Triathlon Program, shares with youth the achievement and satisfaction that Chase experienced when completing his first triathlon at 6 years of age.

More information about the foundation is available at its website cmakfoundation.org, and more information about the Chase the Music event is available at chasingthemusic.org.