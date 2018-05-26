NHS Marching Band & Guard Mattress Sale Will Help You Sleep Tight

The Newtown High School Marching Band & Guard is partnering with Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) to hold its third annual Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, June 2, from 10 am to 5 pm, in the high school main cafeteria, 12 Berkshire Road. Every purchase from the sale will benefit the NHS Marching Band & Guard.

The fundraiser will work just like a mattress store, with professional salespeople to help customers find the right mattress. Up to 20 mattress sets will be available to try before buying. Customers will order, schedule delivery, and once delivered, CFS can take the old mattress away. CFS, a subsidiary of Mattress Firm, is a national company and can ship almost anywhere in the country.

CFS is able to offer prices up to 50 percent off retail for several reasons. The Marching Band & Guard promotes the sale, so no ad costs are involved; holding the sale at the school cafeteria means no storefront costs are passed on to customers; and each mattress is made to order, so there are no warehouse costs.

All mattresses are brand-new with full factory warranties. All sizes of mattresses will be available in name brands including Simmons, Restonic, Southerland, and more. Firm, pillow-top, orthopedic, latex, and gel-infused memory foam sets will be available. Adjustable beds, luxury pillows, and mattress protectors will also be available.

Prices will start from $259 for a twin, $279 for a full, $299 for a queen, and $499 for a king/California-king. Free linens with any set over $399 will be offered. All Newtown school and town employees and their families will get $100 off any set over $500 and $50 off any set under $500.

CFS now offers financing and free layaway. Purchases can be made using cash, check, or credit card.

The Band and Guard will also hold a bake sale at the fundraising event.

Fall Marching Band & Guard Orientation Meeting

The NHS Marching Band & Guard will also hold an orientation meeting on Monday, June 4, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Newtown High School cafetorium, 12 Berkshire Road. The time is subject to change; people planning to attend should check the band’s website, newtownbandandguard.weebly.com, closer to the date of the event. Interested Newtown students who will be in seventh to twelfth grade in the fall are welcome to join the band and color guard and should come to the meeting on June 4 to find out more about the fall marching band season. Both students and parents should plan on attending.

For questions about the mattress sale or the orientation meeting, e-mail the Newtown High School Band Parents Corporation at info@NHSBandGuard.com.