NHS Girls’ Volleyball Thanks The Community

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Newtown High School Girls’ Volleyball program, we would like to thank the following for their generosity and support during the season as well as those who supported our “Dig Pink” breast cancer fundraiser held in October.

Barnwood Grill, Barre Boutique, Basil Rose Boutique, Baum Braces, Beef & Barleys, Berkshire Motors, Berkshire Veterinary Hospital, Blue Nails & Spa, Boostcycle, Boostjuice, Caraluzzi’s, Carminuccio’s, Church Hill Classics, Church Hill Physical Therapy, Complete Environmental Testing, Cover Two, Crystal Rock, Dental Associates, Divine Dogs, DOrazio Sisters Bakery, Eric J. Katz, MD, PC, Farmhouse Restaurant, Foundry Kitchen & Tavern, Fusion 25, GE Holiday Lighting, Hat City Physical Therapy, HydroFlask, King’s Restaurant, Koenig Frameworks, My Place, Newtown Center Pediatrics, Newtown Deli, Newtown MediSpa, Newtown Mobil, Newtown Nail Spa, Newtown Pizza Palace, Newtown Power Equipment, Newtown Salt Spa, Nina Nail Spa, David Nowacki, DMD, Lions Bleecker Street Pizza, PJ’s Laundromat, Red Rooster Pub, Ricci’s Salon & Spa, Ruff & Whiskerz, Sabrina Style, Sal e Pepe Restaurant, Salon Michelle, Sandy Hook Diner, Sandy Hook Hair Co., Sweet Mango, The Toy Tree, Williams Sonoma, Your Healthy Pet, and all the other numerous donations made by the families of the Newtown High School Volleyball community, as well as the Pomperaug High School Volleyball team and families.

Through the generous support and dedication by the coaches, parents, school, and the local businesses of Newtown and beyond, we accomplished our fundraising team goals and the goals set in support of breast cancer month. Thank you all, we couldn’t have done it without you.

Go Nighthawks!

Stephanie Burns, on behalf of parent volunteers

10 Cider Mill Road, Sandy Hook December 13, 2017