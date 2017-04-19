NHS Girls’ Lacrosse Team Keeps Winning

Who knows what will transpire the rest of the way, but it’s been smooth sailing for Newtown High School’s girls’ lacrosse team in the early going this spring. The Nighthawks have scored in double figures in their first five games and carried an unbeaten record into the Thursday, April 20, home game against Bunnell of Stratford, set for 6 pm.

The Nighthawks kept their momentum going with a trio of triumphs this past week. They toppled Pomperaug of Southbury 15-6 at Treadwell Park on April 13, defeated Brien McMahon of Norwalk 11-6 at Blue & Gold Stadium two days later, and handled Brookfield 11-4, also at Blue & Gold, on April 18.

Cohesiveness is a key to Newtown’s success, Coach Maura Fletcher said following the win over Brookfield.

“They have respect for one another — they’re sharing the ball quite a bit,” Fletcher said. “They’re just really working as a team.”

In the win over Pomperaug, Julia Sughrue led the way with five goals and a trio of assists, Dylan Zahansky netted four tallies, and Alex Futterman had three goals. Nevan Gattey had a pair of net-finders to go along with an assist, Charli Condon had a goal and an assist, and Alison Kelleher added two assists. Newtown goaltender Tess Davenport made six saves. Newtown dominated the draw in this win.

Against McMahon, Futterman tallied four goals and four assists, Sughrue notched three goals and an assist, Zahansky scored twice, Condon had a goal and an assist, and Gattey added a goal and an assist.

Against Brookfield, the Hawks held a 7-2 halftime lead and cruised to victory. The team’s offense contributed significantly to its defensive effort both by getting back to the restraining line and with its patience and clock-eating ball control.

“I tell them ‘it’s not just scoring goals,’” Fletcher said.

The Hawks have clearly done plenty of that, however, and continue to pile up the net-finders game after game. Against Brookfield, Sughrue led the attack with four goals; Condon had three to go along with an assist; Futterman netted one and had a trio of helpers; Keeley Kortze contributed a goal and an assist; Hana Rosenthal and Zahansky both had goals; and Gattey and Kelleher tacked on assists.

Davenport stopped five shots. Lauren Carrino led the defensive effort with three ground ball scoops, good slides and reads, and turnover-causing stick work, Fletcher noted. Keeley and Cassidy Kortze have also been solid in the back.

Newtown visits Ridgefield on Monday, April 24, beginning at 7 pm.