NHS Girls’ Hockey Players Get Taste Of Victory

The Masuk-led high school girls’ hockey team, which includes players from Newtown, Joel Barlow of Redding, Oxford, and Bethel, skated to its first win of the season on January 22.

Coach Andy Townsend’s Panthers defeated Trumbull-St Joes 5-1, at The Rinks at Shelton, avenging a 6-1 defeat in the season-opener.

The Panthers improved to 1-8 and Trumbull fell to 1-9.

“Catie Gregory from Newtown played solid defense and has been one of our most consistent players all season long,” Townsend said.

The coach added that Newtown players Sarah Hornby and Bridget Nicholson have been improving every day.

Sarah Witherbee scored a natural hat-trick, netting three unanswered goals, and Shannon Maxey had a goal and three assists. Christina Moniz scored her varsity goal.

Masuk goaltender Emma Reynolds made 59 saves and was a difference-maker in this matchup, making several stops on breakaways and in-close chances, as well as coming up with saves on shots from the point through screens. Reynolds missed the beginning of the season with an injury.

“She obviously makes a huge difference back there. You can give up some chances and know she’s there for the save,” Townsend said.

The coach was pleased with his team’s all-around effort.

“I think the girls had a little jump in their step,” Townsend added. “They played awesome and they deserved to get the win today.”

The team will host Hand-Coginchaug-Old Lyme, in Shelton, this Friday, January 26, at 4 pm.