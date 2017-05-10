NHS Boys’ Lacrosse Team Knocks Rebels From Unbeaten Ranks

Facing the lone unbeaten team in South-West Conference Division I play at Blue & Gold Stadium on Tuesday night, Newtown High School’s boys’ lacrosse team stood to have its hands full.

As it turned out, visiting New Fairfield couldn’t get anything going against the underdog Nighthawks until it was too late, and fell 10-4.

Newtown improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in SWC action, and the Rebels fell to 13-1 and 4-1.

The Nighthawks held New Fairfield to a season low goal total. New Fairfield had scored no fewer than 10 goals in a contest, in fact, but was shut out through three quarters by the Hawks, led by the efforts of goaltender Mason Colon. The NHS netminder compiled 17 saves by the time all was said and done.

“That’s the different right there. They definitely got some looks,” Newtown Coach Scott Bulkley said.

Newtown built a 7-0 lead through three quarters of play and didn’t surrender a Rebel tally until the visitors scored eight seconds into the final quarter.

“It feels good. We all played a good game today,” Colon said.

Mark Hall, Evan Eggleston, Tucker Garrity, and Layton Harrell all scored two goals, and Elliot Gregory and Colin McCafferty each hit the back of the net once.

Garrity had a trio of assists, Harrell and Eggleston each had two helpers, and Scott Bauer added one.

Bulkley likes what he sees out of his team as the regular season gets into the stretch run with the regular season winding down. Newtown hosts Masuk of Monroe on Thursday, May 11, at 5 pm, and hosts Glastonbury on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 6 pm; both games are at Blue & Gold.

“We want to be peaking at the right time and I think we’re starting to figure things out,” said Bulkley, whose Hawks are the defending SWC champions.