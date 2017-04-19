NHS Boys’ Lacrosse Ends Mini Slide As Bulkley Earns Milestone Win

Newtown High School’s boys’ lacrosse team helped Coach Scott Bulkley earn his 100th career high school coaching victory in convincing fashion — a 20-7 thumping of host Brookfield on April 18.

“This milestone is really a reflection of the tremendous young men I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Bulkley said.

The former Greenwich High leader had to wait a couple of games to pick up the milestone victory, as the Nighthawks fell 15-9 to visiting Guilford on April 13 and 8-2 to host Staples of Westport on April 15. But there was little suspense in the Brookfield game.

Layton Harrell had a double hat-trick, netting six goals to go along with an assist, and Tucker Garrity, Evan Eggleston, and Jacob Meyer all scored hat-tricks. Garrity had a trio of assists, and Eggleston had two helpers. John Burden and Colin McCafferty both logged a goal and an assist, and Scott Bauer, Elliot Gregory, and Mark Hall tacked on tallies.

In the loss to Staples, Bauer, and McCafferty had a goal each, and Eggleston and Garrity both had assists.

Against Guilford, Harrell logged four goals and three assists, Garrity had three goals and three assists, Bauer and McCafferty both had net-finders, Gregory registered two assists, and Eggleston added an assist.

For Bulkley, waiting for the 100th win may have its own rewards come playoff time, since the tough nonconference opponents help the Hawks get better.

“I see no benefit in playing teams that present little to no challenge. My goal is make my team better from top to bottom for the playoffs. The only way to do that is to play the best teams we can find. Win or lose we get better and are way more prepared for the playoffs than teams who do not seek out harder competition. The young men I coach want the challenge of playing the top teams and we will back down from no team,” Bulkley said.

Newtown, unbeaten against South-West Conference opponents, carried a 4-3 overall mark into a Thursday, April 20, visit to Bunnell of Stratford, beginning at 5:15 pm. Heading into the Bunnell matchup the Hawks have scored in double figures against their four SWC opponents.