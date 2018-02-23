NHS Band & Guard 21st Annual Winter Extravaganza This Saturday

On Friday, February 16, Newtown High School Band Director Kurt Eckhardt brought Newtown’s National Championship Marching Band, Winter Percussion, Gold Jazz Band, and Wind Ensemble groups to Reed Intermediate School to play for the fifth and sixth band students.

Visual Director Ricky Grasso told the students, “These kids will be you one day, perform your heart out.”

For Newtown Winter Percussion, it was an opportunity to perform in front of an audience as the students prepare for the NHS Band & Guard 21st Annual Winter Extravaganza to be held at Newtown High School on Saturday, February 24.

Newtown Winter Percussion’s show “Moving Forward” will be performed under the direction of Ricky Grasso and Kevin Thompson.

Other Newtown groups performing at the Winter Extravaganza are the Junior Varsity Winter Guard with its “Mining for Gold” show under the direction of Grace McKinley and Mr Grasso and the Varsity Winter Guard with its “Stormy Weather” show under the direction of Conor Kovatch.

Doors will open at 2 pm and the event will begin with performances at 2:30 pm. The event is open to the public, with admission cash-only at the door. Tickets for adults will be $10, tickets for seniors and students will be $7, and tickets for children under 5 are free. Food, baked goods, and confections will be available for purchase.

There will be more than 30 local performance groups at the show.

For more information about the 21st Annual Winter Extravaganza visit newtownbandandguard.weebly.com online.