NHS Auditorium Renovation Project Coming Together

As the Board of Education learned at its July 18 meeting, work on the Newtown High School auditorium renovation project remains on schedule.

Geralyn Hoerauf, senior project manager for the firm STV/DPM, shared information on the status of construction work at the meeting. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed around August 21 or 22, and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by November 28.

The second phase includes work on the stage, including lighting.

In the main area of the auditorium, according to Ms Hoerauf, cosmetic work and seat installation will make the area look more complete in the coming weeks.