NFA Blackman Pollinator Meadow Project

The Newtown Forest Association is asking for volunteers to help sow wildflower seeds Thursday, May 4, at 5 pm, at the Blackman Preserve, 64 Mt Pleasant Road. The seeds will be broadcast on the soil surface, so the only tool necessary is a (spring) rake. Tick prevention would be wise. For more information contact: harveypessin@gmail.com

Last year, the NFA began to convert a 3.8 acre grass field at its Blackman Preserve into a flower meadow for pollinators. Bordering on Route 25, the property has an estimated 25,000 people a day drive by it. The project began with a number of generous donations that were used to buy a mixture of Northeast wildflower seeds.

Volunteers who cannot make it on May 5 are welcome at another time. Contact Harvey Pessin at 203-241-0301 for details.

The NFA also announces that the Blackman Preserve Meadow Project is now on the register of the National Pollinator Garden Network. NPGN collectively represents approximately 800,000 gardeners, 10,000 schoolyard gardens and a baseline of a 250,000 registered pollinator gardens nationwide from across its five main founding organizations.