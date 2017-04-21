Newtown’s Jenna Von Oy Pens ‘Situation Momedy’ Follow-Up

Actress, singer, author, and native Newtowner Jenna von Oy wants everybody to know if they looked at her new book’s cover before reading this preview that her little one is not mouthing a dirty toilet brush.

“That’s right, no dirty toilet brush germs were transferred in the making of this book cover,” she said with a hearty laugh during a brief chat with The Newtown Bee.

Ms von Oy’s call came four days after the release of her second in what promises to be charming and hilarious series of books intended to serve as a sort of… best friend’s guide to raising children.

Ms von Oy, well known for her acting roles as Six on Blossom and Stevie on The Parkers, once again teamed up with indie publisher Medallion Press to release a her second parenting book, Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom.

So a little backstory.

As she related to The Bee in October 2015, while preparing to give birth to her first daughter, Ms von Oy went looking for a book full of friendly mother to mother-to-be advice.

But all she found were clunky clinical guides to pregnancy and motherhood. So she decided to fill that gap, creating the kind of advice you might get from a knowing pal who’s been through it in her first book, Situation Momedy: A First-Time Mom’s Guide to Laughing Your Way through Pregnancy & Year One.

Flash forward to 2017.

Ms von Oy and husband Brad Bratcher are now entrenched in the toddler years with their two daughters. So she takes the next logical (and well-planned) step in delivering Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom to help moms everywhere get through toddlerhood.

But “toddlerdom” can be a dirty and challenging business, as readers will learn in chapters like “Potty Training … It’s a Crap Shoot,” “Working & Harried… with Children” and “This Is a Test of the Emergency Tantruming System.”

Ms von Oy holds a special place in her heart for moms who may be facing tantrums, and admits by some lucky coincidence, she has not yet experienced a tantrum two-fer with both her daughters.

But she has borne witness to many a grocery store or playground tantrum, and admits having to try and navigate that complicated path between maintaining composure while at the same time trying to understand and appreciate the root of the outburst.

“I think the way all parents handle tantrums, including myself, can be very situationally dependent — and also very child dependent,” she said. “A tantrum is really about kids finding new ways to express themselves because they don’t have the vocabulary to do that in a more reasonable way, or the way adults do… although I’ve seen plenty of adults tantrum, too!”

She said when a child screams, stomps, or throws themselves on the floor, it is a sign that they not only want attention, but is also an unpleasant way of appealing to the parent to “help me decipher what I’m feeling right now.”

“All of our kids have tantrums — some more melodramatic than others — and the way I handle them is trying in that white hot moment to think about whether my child is upset because she is exhausted and I’m trying to postpone her nap, or is she launching tennis balls across the aisles at Target because she can’t find the words to express her frustration about something.

“Trying to reason with a toddler who is tired and hungry is tough,” Ms von Oy said. “I’m hard to deal with when I’m tired and hungry, so reasoning with a 2- or 3-year-old in that situation is going to be much different that reasoning with a child who wants something that is not appropriate.”

She said that, for example, no matter how badly one of her daughters may want to run to the car after shopping, there is a firm rule in the household that everybody holds hands in parking lots or crossing the street.

“There is no if, and, or but about that. I am immobile on that, so if my child throws a fit because she doesn’t want to hold my hand in a parking lot, then she can cry all the way to the car and all the way home because it’s safety first,” Ms von Oy said. “You hope those moments aren’t public, but sometimes they are, so you just have to suck it up and be the good parent that you are and not worry about people staring because chances are most of them have been in that situation before.”

Unfortunately, she said, many parents in those tantrum moments believe that passersby think they are not being a good parent, or don’t know how to handle their child.

“That’s when you need to get in the zone and begin telling yourself that you’re going to be the best parent you can be for that child right now in this very difficult moment,” she said. “And if somebody else is frustrated because my child is crying, and I’m worried about what everybody else thinks, chances are I’m not giving my child what they need in that moment.”

She said that more often than not, however, many of those looks from others are empathetic and understanding versus judgmental.

“It like they are giving you a look of ‘been there, done that.’ Sometimes” she said, “it’s nice to look over and see someone looking at you with an expression that says, ‘I’d give you a glass of wine right now if I could.’”

Ms von Oy will be coming to the East Coast for a series of signings, as well as for an April 24 appearance on the Today Show.

“My first East Coast signing, during which I will also read an excerpt from my book, will take place at the Danbury Barnes & Noble at 2 pm Sunday, April 23,” she said. “And I would love to share my excitement about this book with my hometown!”

For those who cannot attend the signing, both of Ms von Oy’s books are available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, and major retail locations.