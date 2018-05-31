Newtown Woman’s Club Reminds Residents What Memorial Day Is All About

Half a dozen members of the Newtown Woman’s Club respectfully gathered at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, originally named the Liberty and Peace Monument, on May 25, to put up American flags in preparation for Memorial Day the following Monday.

The nearly 90-degree weather did not deter members from placing roughly 100 hand-held flags in the ground surrounding the monument. As a steady stream of traffic passed by along Newtown’s bustling Main Street, the club members worked on the road island between Schoolhouse Hill Road and Hanover Road to ensure the flags could be seen at every angle.

Newtown Woman’s Club member Marion Thompson said the group has been doing this tradition for over a decade and will continue to do so to honor those who died serving in the United States military.

“We do this to remind people what Memorial Day is all about,” Ms Thompson said.

Her husband, David, donated special tools to help the Newtown Woman’s Club members poke holes deep enough into the soil to securely place each flag’s stem in the ground.

Founding member of the Newtown Woman’s Club, Coke Cramer, says the American flags will remain up for about a week before members come back to collect them to reuse for next year.

Until then, the flags at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument will remain up as a symbol of residents’ patriotism and respect for the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.