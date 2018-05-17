Newtown Winter Percussion Celebration, Band & Guard Mattress Sale Set

The Newtown Winter Percussion celebrated its 2018 season with an evening banquet on May 2 at Michael’s at the Grove in Bethel.

Visual Director Ricky Grasso spoke to participants and their families.

“Winning competitions isn’t everything… winning includes someone growing into their character, learning more about themselves, making friends, and evolving,” Mr Grasso said.

Mr Grasso thanked the pit crew, especially Dylan Thomas for creating and building props and organizing pit crew volunteers. He also thanked the Russell Agency for the new percussion jackets; Lisa Sheridan for organizing the banquet; Pia Ledina for providing weekly updates and schedules to participants and parents; Denise Romano for organizing chaperones, costumes, and daily assistance; chaperones; and all the parents.

Mr Grasso recognized the seniors and gave out achievement awards during the event. Appreciation was also expressed for all the instructors — Elise Ngbo, Bryson Teel, Tayloranne Turecheck, Kurt Bergland, Trevor Palmer, Sara Smith, Omi Batan, Steve Surina, Matt Bronson, and Kevin Thompson.

He also announced that the percussion group will attend the world championship competition in Dayton, Ohio next April, during the 2018-19 school year.

Michele Buzzi, outgoing president of the Newtown High School Band Parent Corporation (NHSBPC), read a statement from NHS Band Director Kurt Eckhardt. In part, he said, “As band director, I am extremely proud of these kids for what they have achieved.”

Ms Buzzi also acknowledged the work of board members Vice President DJ Ledina, Corresponding Secretary Pia Ledina, outgoing Recording Secretary Joanie Minor, and Treasurer Lisa Keeping.

Annual Mattress Sale Scheduled For June 2

The Newtown High School Marching Band & Guard is also planning its third annual Mattress Sale fundraiser for Saturday, June 2, from 10 am to 5 pm, at NHS, 12 Berkshire Road. Every purchase from the sale will benefit the Marching Band & Guard. The fundraiser will work just like a mattress store, with professional salespeople to help customers find the right mattress. All sizes and types of mattresses, as well as name brands Simmons, Serta, and Therapedic will be available. All mattresses are brand new with full factory warranties. Adjustable beds, luxury pillows, and mattress protectors will also be available. Local pickup or delivery will be available for about 12 days after the event. Cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted.

The NHS Marching Band & Guard has also slated an orientation meeting for its fall season of band and guard for Monday, June 4, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at the school.

For further information about NHS Marching Band & Guard events or the NHSBPC, e-mail info@NHSBandGuard.com or see its website, newtownbandandguard.weebly.com.