Newtown History Camp Offers Children A Blast From The Past; Registration Open

Newtown Historical Society is now accepting applications for its Annual Summer History Camp, to take place this year during the week of July 10-14.

Offering children a range of interactive activities that reveal life in the Colonial era, the camp is hosted at the historic Matthew Curtiss House-Museum, 44 Main Street. Two sessions are offered: the morning session runs 9 am until noon, and the afternoon session is 1 to 4 pm. Enrollment is limited to ensure a rich, hands-on experience.

During the weeklong session, kids will take part in a wide variety of learning activities and games that illustrate the differences between life in the 1750s and present-day Newtown.

Specific camp highlights include baking cobbler open hearth in the Curtiss House’s historic kitchen, punching tin lanterns, sewing costume pieces to wear and keep, crafting clay marbles and playing marble games, churning butter, and even fighting a mock fire with a bucket brigade. Children will have the opportunity to participate in all living history and leisure activities, as well as eat the foods they help prepare.

The cost of the camp is $175 per child, which includes all materials and snacks. The second child in the same family will receive a discount.

Enrollment is open to local children between the ages of 8 and 10, and limited to a maximum of 12 participants per session to ensure all campers a rich, hands-on experience.

For reservations, contact Gordon Williams at gmwllw@charter.net or 203-405-6392, or find the camp registration form on the historical society’s Facebook page. A nonrefundable $25 deposit will secure each child’s spot.