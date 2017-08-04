Newtown High School Fall Sports  Season Tryouts Coming Up

Tryouts for Newtown High School (NHS) fall sports teams will be held on Thursday, August 24, for all sports with the exception of football, which is to take place on August 14, and dance and cheerleading, which took place in the spring.

The schedule is subject to change and the Newtown High athletics department suggests following via Twitter @nhsathletics for up-to-date information. For more information, Athletic Director Matt Memoli may be e-mailed at memolim@newtown.k12.ct.us.

All members of NHS teams must have a complete physical examination before they can try out for a sport. The physical must be documented on the blue health form and is good for 13 months from the date on the form. These forms may be found in the nurse’s office, athletic director’s office, main office, or at nighthawksports.com. It is a suggested that athletes have a physical examination during the summer so that the form is valid for all three sport seasons.

All team members must register for their respective sport online through the FamilyID link on the homepage at nighthawksports.com.

Pay To Participate Fee: The pay-to-participate fee will be collected once the final teams have been selected. These fees are nonrefundable once a student-athlete is selected for a team. All checks should be made out to Newtown High School.

Fees, which have been lowered, are as follows: Football $160, Cheerleading $120, Dance $80, Cross Country $120, Field Hockey $160, Volleyball $160, Soccer $160, Girls Swimming $160.

There is a family cap of $450 .

Information for Thursday, August 24, tryouts is as follows:

Athletes are asked to bring water to all tryouts.

Volleyball

Head Varsity Coach: Tom Czaplinski: ob1tmc@hotmail.com

Head JV Coach: Lisa Burbank: bburbank1@yahoo.com

Head Freshman Coach: Chris Pearson: pearsonc@newtown.k12.ct.us

Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25:

Juniors and Seniors: 10 to 11:30 am conditioning.

Sophomores: noon to 1:30 pm.

Freshmen: 2 to 3:30 pm.

Varsity tryout: 3:30 to 5 pm. Tryouts will take place in the gym. Bring sneakers, towels, and knee pads.

Field Hockey

Head Varsity Coach: Stephanie Kearns: newtownfieldhockey@gmail.com

Head JV Coach: Kathy Davey: daveyk@newtown.k12.ct.us

Head Freshman Coach: Shannon Paproski: skp203@hotmail.com

August 23: 4 to 5:30 pm, Player Only BBQ (Location TBA).

August 24: 6 to 8 am (running on track), 3 to 5:30 pm, practice (Blue & Gold Stadium).

August 25: 3 to 6 pm practice (Stadium).

August 26: 6 to 8 am practice (Stadium).

August 27: 12:30 pm Enfield Playday (Upperclassmen, sophomore invite)

August 28: 3 to 5:30 pm practice

August 29: Simsbury scrimmage

August 30: Shepaug scrimmage

August 31: No practice, teams posted

Girls’ Swimming And Diving

Head Swim Coach: Rebecca Osborne: rebeccayosborne@gmail.com

Thursday, August 24, 2:30 to 5:30 pm at the NHS pool. All swimmers must be prepared to swim 1,000 continuous yards with flip turns.

Friday, August 25: 8 to 11 am.

Saturday, August 26: 8 to 11 am.

Boys’ Soccer

Head Varsity Coach Nick Booth: nbooth1869@gmail.com

Head JV Coach: Donald Fossie: donaldfossie@gmail.com

Head Freshman Coach: Keith Miller: keith-miller@charter.net

Thursday, August 24: All interested seniors and juniors should report to Blue & Gold Stadium for tryouts that will be held from 9 am to noon on the turf.

Friday, August 25: All seniors, juniors, and sophomores should report to Blue and Gold Stadium for tryouts that will be held from noon to 3 pm.

Saturday, August 27: Two sessions will be held for all interested players: Freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors 8-11 am and 3-6 pm on the back practice fields directly behind NHS.

Girls’ Soccer

Head Varsity Coach: Marc Kenney: kenneym@newtown.k12.ct.us

Head JV Coach: Laura McLean: mcleanl@newtown.k12.ct.us

Head Freshman Coach: Bridget Power: 59power@cua.edu

Thursday, August 24: All interested players should report to the track at the high school with soccer gear and running shoes for the first tryout session which will be held from 8 to 9 am.

Girls’ Cross Country

Head Coach: Rich Marcello: marcellor@sacredheart.edu

Thursday, August 24: Meet at 2:30 pm at Fairfield Hills next to the soccer fields. All runners will be participating in a time trial on the course. All qualifying times will be posted ahead of time.

Boys’ Cross Country

Head Coach: Carl Strait straite@newtown.k12.ct.us

Thursday, August 24: Meet at 2:30 pm at Fairfield Hills next to the soccer fields. All runners will be participating in a time trial on the course. All qualifying times will be posted ahead of time.

Football

Head Coach Bobby Pattison: pattisonr@newtown.k12.ct.us

Dance & Cheer

Dance Coach Cheryl Stenz may be reached at cherylstenz@charter.net, and Cheer Coach Susan Bridges may be reached at shebridge@aol.com for information.