Newtown High Cheer Squad Second In SWC

The three-time South-West Conference champion cheerleading squad from Newtown High School finished runner-up to Joel Barlow of Redding in the February 4 competition, at Newtown High.

Newtown’s cheerleaders executed flips, tumbles, throws, twists, the pyramid, and a variety of other athletic moves but came away from its grueling, action-packed two and a half minute routine feeling they didn’t have their best performance on the mat.

“It’s a really hard routine. They put their heart and soul into it,” Newtown Coach Susan Bridges said. “It’s hard to be perfect but I’m really, really proud of them.”

“It wasn’t our best routine. There’s always room to improve,” Newtown captain Annika Alexander added.

The Nighthawks have a smaller squad than some of the competing schools, with 14 team members, and 13 who were out on the floor for the competition because of an injury sidelining one Hawk.

“I’m proud of how much we put together with a small team.” Alexander said.

“We try our best all the time. We just have to keep practicing and we know we can hit it,” captain Caroline Daria said.

The Hawks will continue to work hard in practice and entertain the fans during halftime of basketball games as they prepare for the end-of-season state championships, slated to unfold in March.

“We can only get better,” captain Mackenzie Woodhouse said.