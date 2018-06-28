Recent Stories
NEWTOWN CUSTOM CAPE– Colonial
with a 52′ front porch, formal living and dining room is situated 3
acres. Hardwood floors abound. A bright, sun drenched family room
with a 2 story stone fireplace & twin sliders to a large,
private deck. The main floor master suite offers a full bath with
whirlpool, separate shower, twin sinks and walk-in-closet. The upper
level has 2 additional bedrooms, jack & jill bath and bonus
room. An eat-in-kitchen with separate dining area, center island,
laundry/mudroom lead to a 3 car attached garage. 25′ x 20′ barn
built in 2002 has power, water, telephone. For a private showing to
see all the many extra features, call Fay Nelson, 203-243-7978,
Coldwell Banker. $629,000