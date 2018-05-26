Newtown Continuing Education Summer Programs Available

Newtown Continuing Education has limited openings available in the following summer programs. Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location, or visit newtowncontinuinged.org.

With summer approaching, Newtown Continuing Education announced some of its summer programs for students currently in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The Young Engineers Workshop — For students exiting fourth to seventh grade, the workshop will be offered at Reed Intermediate School. Session I runs from July 2 to July 13, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, $294. Session II runs from July 16 to July 27, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, $325. The workshop is an engineering concepts course for students who enjoy science and are curious about how things work. They will explore machines like catapults and trebuchets, building and testing them, and then fast forward to more modern inventions such as rockets and hydraulic machines. The workshop is limited to 12 students.

Plant Science in Action — For students exiting fifth to eighth grade, the program will be offered at Newtown High School. Session I runs from July 2 to July 13, 9 am to noon, $264. Session II runs from July 16 to July 27, 9 am to noon, $299. Plant science takes the center stage in the program as students experiment and explore the processes that make up the life cycle of most plants. Students in the summer program will learn the basic needs of plants while growing vegetables and herbs to take home. Each session will last two full weeks, with opportunities for all students to make home-made planters, paint and decorate polished stones, as well as participate in proper gardening practices in the greenery gardens on campus at Newtown High School. Students may also be exposed to home-composting techniques as well as worm composting and how to turn these commodities into organic plant food.

SMART Camp (Summer Music and Arts) — For students exiting kindergarten to sixth grade, the program will be held at Head O’ Meadow Elementary School. Session I runs from July 2 to July 13, 8:30 am to 1 pm, $309. Session II runs from July 16 to July 27, 8:30 am to 1 pm, $339. The program offers creative arts, theater, science, and more classes with a staff of professional artists and teachers.

Blast Off Into Space With Kerbal Edu — For students exiting third grade and up, the program will be held at Reed Intermediate School. The program runs July 9 to 13, 9 am to noon, $124. The camp is designed for students that like space and figuring out how to build things. The class will attempt missions to the moon and even Mars in this computer simulation camp. Students will be encouraged to let their inner astronaut soar as they work to successfully design rockets that attempt to exit the Earth’s atmosphere and land on the moon. The camp is limited to 15 students.

Stop Motion Filmmaking, Light, Camera, Action! — For students exiting second grade and up, the camp will be held at Reed Intermediate School. The program runs from July 16 to 20, 9 am to noon, $124. This is a casting call for all budding moviemakers. Students will learn how to use the iPad as a movie camera. They will have opportunities to create stop motion films using Play-Doh, Legos, or even live actors. By the end of the week, students will have learned how to write, film, and edit a stop motion video that can be published on YouTube. The camp is limited to 15 students.

Coding For Fun — For students exiting kindergarten to third grade, the camp will be held at Reed Intermediate School. The program runs from July 23 to 27, 9 am to noon, $124. Students will learn to code and experiment with a variety of interactive programs throughout the week, learning through trial and error. Minimal reading is necessary to be successful. The camp is limited to 15 students.