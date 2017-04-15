Newtown Continuing Education Day Trips: Limited Openings Still Available

Newtown Continuing Education announced it has limited openings available in the day trips. Newtown Continuing Education also offers classes. Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location for the trips or classes, or visit newtowncontinuinged.org.

West Point Dress Parade — A day trip on April 29 departs from Newtown High School at 8:15 am, $109. Watch West Point Academy hold its famous Dress Parade, conducted with great pomp and circumstance on the parade grounds. The Cadets march in full uniform in cadence with the military music, presenting arms in unison. Highlights of the West Point Guided tour include Cadet, Chapel, Trophy Point, and Hudson River lookout. Eventgoers will enjoy a bountiful buffet at the West Point Club with an assortment of salads, hot and cold entrees, and delicious dessert. No discounts apply.

Locust Grove Estate — A day trip on May 21, departs from NHS at 9:30 am, $107. Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is the former home of Samuel Morse, artist and inventor of the telegraph. Enjoy a guided tour of his historic country estate Locust Grove, which includes a 40-room Italianate mansion with outstanding original furnishings and opulent formal and perennial gardens. All group tours begin with an orientation at the visitor’s center, followed by a tour of the mansion and gardens. Before the tour, enjoy a brunch at Shadows on the Hudson, with a sample menu that includes waffles, pastries, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, fresh fruit, salad, chicken marsala, penne ala vodka, stuffed sole, carved ham and turkey, vegetable, dessert and unlimited juice, soda, and coffee. Shadows on the Hudson is a waterfront restaurant, perched on a cliff 40 feet above the Hudson River with truly grand views. No discounts apply.

New York Botanical Garden, Chihuly Installation — A bus trip to the New York Botanical Garden, June 3, departs NHS at 9 am, $89. Limited seats are available. It has been more than ten years since the artwork of world-renowned glass sculptor Dale Chihuly has been featured in a major exhibit in New York, and the dramatic vistas of The New York Botanical Garden provide an ideal setting for the work. The one-of-a-kind installations will highlight the connection between the artist’s sculptures and the natural world and complement the architecture of the conservatory, itself a work of art. New, hand-blown glass sculptures, created especially for the New York Botanical Garden, will be on exhibit through the garden. The Botanical Garden in the Bronx consists of 28 specialty gardens, including a conservatory, a children’s adventure garden, and a 40-acre old-growth forest. After spending the morning in the gardens, tripgoers will have time to stroll down Arthur Avenue, the “little Italy of the Bronx” for lunch on their own (if they do not eat in the gardens) and a chance to shop for Italian specialties. Tripgoers can bring a cooler on the bus, but no alcoholic beverages are allowed. No discounts apply.

Jazz Cruise Of New York Harbor — A bus trip to a Jazz Cruise of New York Harbor on June 25, departs NHS at 9:30 am, $124. Come aboard one of the Hornblowers vessels and experience the dynamic views and countless sites of New York Harbor. During the two-hour cruise a buffet brunch will be offered with jazz entertainment followed by a DJ for dancing. A sample menu will include hot buffet of eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage, potatoes, Belgium waffle station, bagels, croissants, scones, danish, and muffins. A carving station will include turkey and beef, lemon chicken, mini quiche, assorted salads, rice pilaf, and pasta. Following the cruise, enjoy some free time at Brookfield Place, a brand-new, upscale shopping and dining experience. No discounts apply.