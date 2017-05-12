Newtown Continuing Education Classes Available

Newtown Continuing Education announced it has limited openings available in the following classes. Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location, or visit newtowncontinuinged.org.

Life Insurance Risk — A one-time class on May 17, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, $29. Insurance is a term associated with risk management, wealth creation, wealth transfer, and wealth preservation. In this workshop students will learn to understand the value as to where and when various forms of insurance may be applicable in one’s life. Students will learn about the various ratings that apply to insurance, how they are determined, and how this effects the cost associated with it and what they can do to improve upon this.

Chakradance Discovery — A one-time class on May 18, 6 to 7:30 pm, $49. Students will reach into the depth of their soul and discover the body-mind-spirit connection. Chakradance, through its intimate guided meditation and varying vibrational tones of its carefully choreographed music, provokes spontaneous movement, images, and healing as each of the energy chakras are rebalanced. Students should bring a cushion.

Tying It All Together — A one-time class on May 31, 6:30 to 9 pm, $39. Students will learn how to incorporate the entire Microsoft Office/Suite. They will learn to use Excel Chart in Word documents or in PowerPoint presentations. The course will share how to create an Excel spreadsheet from a Word document, how to use Excel mailing lists in a Word Mail Merge, and more. The course will share how to use the Office products more effectively in the daily workload.