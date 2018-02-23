Newtown Continuing Education Classes Available

Newtown Continuing Education has limited openings available in the following classes. Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location, or visit newtowncontinuinged.org.

Safe Boating/Personal Watercraft — A four-class course being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 pm to 9 pm, starting April 3, $25. This eight-hour course over four nights provides the student with satisfactory requirements to obtain the Certification of Personal Watercraft Operation, which allows the operation of motorized recreational vessels up to 65 feet, personal watercraft, and sailboats 19½ feet in length and longer. Upon successful completion of this course, which includes an exam taken at the end of class, the student will be eligible to purchase their boating certificate for $50 online. This certificate is a one-time lifetime certification. If possible, the student should bring their DEEP Conservation identification with them to the first class. Obtain a DEEP Conservation identification online at ct.wildlifelicense.com.

Computers For The Confused — A two-class course being offered on Mondays, 6:30 pm to 9 pm, starting March 5, $69. The personal computer (PC) has become ubiquitous in business, in school, and at home. For those who have had limited exposure to personal computers and software programs, and want to explore the PC’s potential, then this course is for them. The course will begin with an explanation of the confusing terminology used, and then explore computer basics and how to navigate the Windows desktop. Students will also be introduced to some of the most popular programs used at home, in school, and in business, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The basics of using the internet and communicating with e-mail will also be covered. No prior knowledge is required for this class, but bring lots of questions.

Introduction to Tai Chi Easy — A one-time class, Thursday, March 8, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, $20. Find out what all the tai chi buzz is about and in just one hour participants will activate “the healer within” using traditional Chinese techniques to release their body’s own medicine through gentle movement, self-applied reflexology, meditation, and breathing providing simple and effective self-care skills that can be used throughout life and well into the “successful aging” process. The workshop will be led by Lady Chakra Holistic Healing’s Rev Audra J. Mace, a certified Tai Chi Easy practice leader, trained by the world renowned author and director of the Institute of Integral Qi Gong and Tai Chi Dr Roger Jahnke, who encourages grass roots community practice and daily integration of qi gong and tai chi as a lifestyle. Students will go home with a book with content that is practical and life transforming. A $15 materials fee is payable to the instructor at the class.

Street Smarts and Self-Defense, Awareness Series — A four-class course for women being offered on Thursdays, 7 pm to 8 pm, starting March 8, $99. Chance favors the prepared. Come to this carefully designed workshop series intended to spark and develop an acute sense of awareness, share methods to avoid uncomfortable situations and confrontations, recognize and handle practical improvised weapons within your everyday reach, and identify soft and easy targets aiding manageable escapes for women with no previous training in self-defense. Learn to harness and trust your sixth sense, gain confidence and build self-reliance as you practice hands-on self-defense techniques with other peace-minded women.

Managing Your Business Finances With Quickbooks — A four-class course being offered on Thursdays, 6:30 pm to 9 pm, starting March 8, $129. The course will cover the key features of the popular business finance software, Quickbooks. Topics that will be covered include income and expense tracking, checkbook management, credit cards, cash accounts, accounts receivable and accounts payable, customer lists, vendor lists, invoicing, and business reports.

A Beginner’s Guide To Seeds — A one-class course Monday, March 12, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $39. The course is for those who have ever wanted to plant a garden using seeds but did not know where to start, or for those who are interested in saving seeds for next year but who are not sure what is the best way or which seeds to save. The class will do an overview, from flowers to vegetables, on using seeds from start to finish. Learn about the various seed types available, how to “read” seed packets, different methods and containers available, starting seeds indoors, and how to save various seeds for the next year. It’s “seed 101,” taught by an advanced master gardener and organic lifestyle columnist. This class will help take the guesswork out of seed starting.

Meditation and Mindfulness — A ten-class course being offered on Mondays, 7:15 pm to 8:30 pm, starting March 12, $164. The class will explore what meditation is and what it is not; provide guided instruction into meditation and mindfulness practices; provide methods for integrating mindfulness into daily life and finding a still quiet place within that will ultimately reduce stress and empower choosing love over fear. A yoga mat may be used in place of the meditation mat or students may use a chair. Limited to 15 students. A Zafu meditation pillow and Zabuton meditation mat can be purchased online at yogaaccessories.com or amazon.com.

Totally Toned — A six-class course being offered on Tuesdays, 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm, starting March 13, $69. Join this class to tone up and have fun. Each class will include a warm-up, toning exercises utilizing hand held weights or the body’s own resistance, and stretching. This course will help tone up and increase metabolism by increasing muscle cells. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and sneakers. They should bring bottled water, an exercise or yoga mat, and a pair of hand weights to each class (3 lbs for beginners and 5 lbs or more for advanced).

Cardio Calorie Blast — A six-class course being offered on Tuesdays, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, starting March 13, $69. Join this class to get fit, have fun, and relieve stress. Increase energy with this uplifting and upbeat class that provides three workouts in one. This efficient and effective workout will include aerobics, toning exercises, and yoga stretching. You will utilize the latest fitness principles to maximize calorie and fat burning, in addition to ways to increase the intensity of exercise. All levels of fitness are welcome. Low-impact, low-intensity exercises and modifications to exercises will be demonstrated. Wear comfortable clothing and sneakers. Bring bottled water, an exercise or yoga mat, ad a pair of hand weights (3 lbs for beginners, 5 lbs+ for advanced).

Yoga Stretch With Missy — A ten-class course being offered on Wednesdays, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, ten classes $100 or five classes $55. Unwind from a stress-filled day with a relaxing evening of yoga. Transform from tense and tight to mellow and limber. This yoga practice is designed to lengthen and stretch breath. Take time and truly be in the moment. Wear sweatpants and bring an exercise/yoga mat. A yoga strap and yoga block are optional.

What’s Happening In Newtown For Boomers, Seniors, And Family Members — A free class being offered once a month for three sessions. The first session is Wednesday, March 14, 5 pm to 6 pm. Wonder what’s new and of interest in Newtown specifically for boomers, seniors, and their family members? Come to this free, one-hour class, sponsored by Newtown Continuing Education, to hear about Newtown’s 2018 Livable Community Initiative, the New Senior Center planning, and other topics of interest to the local senior community. People interested in the class should register at least three to four days in advance.

The How-Tos of Estate Planning And the 26 Relevant Documents — A one-class course on Wednesday, March 14, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $29. An estate plan is the greatest gift to give a family member or loved one. There is no need to be a millionaire to think about estate planning, rather consider the confusion having an estate plan will eliminate for family members and heirs. This course will cover a comprehensive plan and the steps that need to be taken in developing an asset profile and the related documents.

Awaken the Energy Healer Within — A six-class course being offered on Wednesdays, 7 pm to 9 pm, starting March 14, $99. What feeds the soul? What does a person need? InnerQuest is about freeing energy, awakening the luminous body, and bringing a deeper sense of balance, healing, and ease into the world. Join Karen Pierce for an experiential six-week workshop on creating health and harmony using simple yet powerful tools that activate the self-healing abilities. We will explore the body’s energy centers (chakras and auras); space clearing and personal clearing techniques; applied kinesiology (muscle testing) for health; creating sacred space and altars; color therapy and crystals; the art of breathing to relax or rejuvenate; and mindfulness techniques.

Word Part 1 — A three-class course being offered on Wednesdays, 6:30 pm to 9 pm, starting March 14, $99. Learn the basics to successfully use Microsoft Word, the best-selling word processing software. Learn how to create and edit documents, how to format a document, how to use the spell-check and thesaurus, how to cut/copy/paste, and many other features. No prior word processing knowledge is necessary, but a basic knowledge of computers is helpful.

Libraries of Manhattan — A day-trip that departs from Newtown High School at 9 am on April 7, $109. Participants will begin their day in New York City with an early lunch on their own at the Grand Central Terminal’s food court — remember to look up at the beautiful ceiling. Spend the afternoon at the New York Public Library for a guided tour of the history and architecture of this landmark building flanked by the two lions — Patience and Fortitude. There are many beautiful spaces within but perhaps the most spectacular is the Rose Main Reading Room. After a yearlong renovation that spiffed up the enormous research room — which is about as long a two city blocks — its plaster rosettes, celestial mural, and ornate chandeliers are more glorious than ever. Next will be a self-guided visit of the Morgan Library which began as the private library of financial Pierpont Morgan, one of the preeminent collectors and cultural benefactors in the US. The complex consists of J.P. Morgan’s exquisite library, refurbished in 2010, along with the splendid, marble-covered rotunda, a red-paneled study, and other glorious rooms. This trip included a Friendship Tours Tour director for the day to assist in maneuvering your way through New York City. This trip requires a moderate level of walking as the libraries and Grand Central are large buildings.