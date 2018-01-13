Newtown Choral Society Open To New Members; Rehearsals For Spring Concert Begin January 17

Newtown Choral Society, under the direction of Mary Andreotta, and accompanied by Susan Anthony-Klein, will begin rehearsals for its spring concert Wednesday, January 17, and is inviting prospective members to attend. There are openings in all voices.

Rehearsals are Wednesdays, at 7 pm, at Newtown Middle School, 11 Queen Street.

The group’s spring concert is set for Sunday, April 29, at Newtown Meeting House.

“We’re going to be singing songs from the British Invasion,” said Ms Andreotta. “That was the music from Great Britain that was so popular in the United States in the mid-60s. The music included songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and others. The group Queen was founded in the 1970s, but it continued that British musical style.”

Now entering its 32nd year, Newtown Choral Society is a community chorus and welcomes singers from all area towns. The choir performs two concerts a year and welcomes both novice and experienced singers. The choir is supported through dues, ticket sales, and program ads.

For more information on membership, contact the group’s president, Laura E. Lerman, at 203-426-3769 or lel@se-ltd.com.