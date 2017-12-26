‘Newtown Bee’ Conducting First Baby 2018 Contest

The Newtown Bee will be looking for the first child born to Newtown parents in January. This will continue a tradition entering its 57th year.

The First Baby of Newtown 2018 will win for his or her family everything from baked goods and champagne to savings bonds, multiple dining opportunities, and even automotive services courtesy of local businesses.

The winning parents will be the ones who send the earliest birthdate (and time, if necessary, to break a tie) to The Newtown Bee by noon Tuesday, January 9. Parents must be Newtown/Sandy Hook residents, and will need to submit the exact time and date of the child’s birth; their name and address; and the place of birth, gender, weight, and name of the newborn.

Friends, family, and neighbors of newborns, you can help too: Make sure the parents of any Newtown newborns know about this honorary title and all the prizes that come with it.

Parents and friends should contact Newtown Bee Associate Editor Shannon Hicks at 203-426-3141 or shannon@thebee.com with this information. The winners will be notified the evening of January 9, and will hopefully be available for an interview in time for the January 12 issue of The Newtown Bee.

Logan Phillips of Sandy Hook is the latest baby to win the honorary title. Newtown’s First Baby of 2017 was also the firstborn for Sabrina and Russell Phillips.