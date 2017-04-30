Newtown Arts Festival Returning In September

Newtown Arts Festival will celebrate its sixth annual presentation this year, and Chairman Jennifer Johnston-Cebry is promising even more artisans, more food, more entertainment, and more community involvement for the popular weekend event.

The 2017 celebration, sponsored by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission, will be Friday through Sunday, September 15-17. The festival will again be presented on the grounds of Fairfield Hills.

All proceeds of the festival will support scholarships and grants to artists.

October has been named National Arts & Humanities by America for the Arts, Arts Festival Artistic Director Terry Sagedy pointed out.

“So we are planning individual events throughout the town, including music, improv, poetry, dance, film offerings, and the third annual Lantern Parade, during October,” he said.

“Six thousand people attend our three-day celebration every year,” Ms Johnston-Cebry said. “It’s a reflection of the strong arts community in the region and the joy that coming together creates.”

“We will soon have an exciting announcement about who will perform at the new Friday night concert that will kick off the Arts Festival weekend,” Ms Johnston-Cebry said “We’re hoping that attendees will bring their picnic dinner and enjoy the grounds as well as the music.” Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Saturday and Sunday will see the grounds open to more than 100 artisans circled by food trucks as well as free dance, music, and craft workshops. Area bands will be playing through the day. Nonprofit organizations are being encouraged to present their information with a reduced participation/tent fee.

“This is an enormous undertaking by a commission that has nine members,” Ms Johnston-Cebry noted. “By the time the festival occurs, we will have had more than 100 volunteers involved in the planning and on the fields that weekend.”

Information about the festival, including vendor and nonprofit group applications, can be found at newtownartsfestival.com.