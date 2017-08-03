Newtown Artists Tomaselli & Morgan, ‘In Retrospect’

DANBURY — Two Newtown-based artists are among eight local artists with works featured in the current exhibition at Art & Frame of Danbury, 60 Newtown Road.

“In Retrospect,” a curated show featuring artists who have exhibited their work over the past three years, is on view until September 16.

Featured artists and their previous exhibits are Ginger Hanrahan of Bethel (who was featured in “Oiled & Collaged”), Karen Bonnano of Woodbury (“Figuratively”), Dayna Wenzel of Danbury and Shona Curtis of New Milford (“Dimensional Contrast”), Tara Tomaselli and Heidrum Morgan, both of Newtown (“Rust & Glass”), and Meg Marden of Danbury and Frank Kara of Bethel (“Marden & Kara”).

An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 5 to 7 pm. Live music will be performed by UncleZac. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.

Regular hours for the custom frame shop and local art gallery are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm. Call 203-748-0197 or visit artandframeofdanbury.com for additional information.