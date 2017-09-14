NEWTOWN– A BEAUTIFUL

Professional office space conveniently located on South Main Street

for sublet. Two private rooms available with shared kitchen space

and private bathroom. Located on first floor, handicap accessible, a

newly extended parking lot, security alarm, cleaning service and

utilities (electric, heat, AC) included. Ideal for speech

therapists, audiologists, psychologists, social workers,

CPA’s/attorneys. Separate 3000 square foot space also available for

rent, great for physical therapy, ophthalmologist, dermatologist or

fitness training. For more information leave your name and message

at 203-418-2054