NEWTOWN– A BEAUTIFUL
Professional office space conveniently located on South Main Street
for sublet. Two private rooms available with shared kitchen space
and private bathroom. Located on first floor, handicap accessible, a
newly extended parking lot, security alarm, cleaning service and
utilities (electric, heat, AC) included. Ideal for speech
therapists, audiologists, psychologists, social workers,
CPA’s/attorneys. Separate 3000 square foot space also available for
rent, great for physical therapy, ophthalmologist, dermatologist or
fitness training. For more information leave your name and message
at 203-418-2054