NEWTOWN– A BEAUTIFUL Professional

Published: September 14, 2017

The Newtown Bee
    Professional office space conveniently located on South Main Street
    for sublet. Two private rooms available with shared kitchen space
    and private bathroom. Located on first floor, handicap accessible, a
    newly extended parking lot, security alarm, cleaning service and
    utilities (electric, heat, AC) included. Ideal for speech
    therapists, audiologists, psychologists, social workers,
    CPA’s/attorneys. Separate 3000 square foot space also available for
    rent, great for physical therapy, ophthalmologist, dermatologist or
    fitness training. For more information leave your name and message
    at 203-418-2054